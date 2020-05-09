Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,822,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,133.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,930.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,180.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.