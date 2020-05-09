OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Shares Down 9.4%

OriginClear Inc (OTCMKTS:OCLN) shares dropped 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 36,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 66,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

About OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN)

OriginClear, Inc is a provider of water treatment solutions and the developer of a breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in a wide range of industries, such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil & gas. The company was founded by T.

