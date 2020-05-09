Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

BorgWarner stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,547,000 after purchasing an additional 993,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,082,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $394,017,000 after purchasing an additional 118,469 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,864,000 after purchasing an additional 886,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,031,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,594,000 after purchasing an additional 199,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,114,000 after purchasing an additional 467,566 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.