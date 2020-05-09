Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 132.10% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cellectis’ FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $619.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $51.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.07 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 93.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. Analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter valued at $180,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter valued at $1,781,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 16.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,291,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 48.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.