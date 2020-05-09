Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,267,000 after purchasing an additional 207,208 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,912,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,006,000 after purchasing an additional 585,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,456,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130,279 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,003,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,344,000 after purchasing an additional 173,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,155,000 after purchasing an additional 530,317 shares during the last quarter.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

Shares of OMC opened at $55.11 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.16. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

