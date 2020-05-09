Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $82.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Omnicell traded as low as $67.07 and last traded at $68.26, approximately 693,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 288,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.06.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OMCL. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,011,663.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,280.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $244,686.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,873.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,019 shares of company stock worth $1,844,998 in the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Omnicell by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average is $77.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.99 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

