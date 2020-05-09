Omeros (OMER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.38 million. On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Omeros has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

Several research analysts have commented on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

