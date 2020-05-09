Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Trading 7.4% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.49, 835,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,196,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Specifically, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $51,262.00. Also, Director Daniel S. Hermann bought 20,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $256,965.80. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONB. ValuEngine downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2,407.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

