OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Trading Up 6% Following Analyst Upgrade

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $31.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. OGE Energy traded as high as $31.48 and last traded at $31.05, approximately 2,221,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,703,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Andrea M. Dennis acquired 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.78.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

