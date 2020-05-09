Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Eight Capital

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective lowered by Eight Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 201.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVA. CIBC reduced their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.82.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$0.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.93. The stock has a market cap of $187.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.93. Nuvista Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvista Energy will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvista Energy news, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$110,000.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

