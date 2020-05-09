Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE)’s share price rose 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.94, approximately 26,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 61,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,793,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 637,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the first quarter valued at $188,000.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

