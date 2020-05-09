NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Trading 5.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $58.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NuVasive traded as high as $62.23 and last traded at $60.79, 942,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 960,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.61.

NUVA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on NuVasive from $79.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,528,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in NuVasive by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in NuVasive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 66,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.30%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

