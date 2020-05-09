Nutrien (TSE:NTR) PT Set at C$41.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) has been assigned a C$41.00 target price by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CSFB set a C$41.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.40.

Nutrien stock opened at C$49.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.30. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$34.80 and a 52 week high of C$73.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.56.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

