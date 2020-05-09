Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Given a C$41.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on Nutrien (TSE:NTR) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTR. Raymond James set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. CSFB set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.40.

TSE:NTR opened at C$49.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$45.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.30. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$34.80 and a 52 week high of C$73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.06.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

