Novavax (NVAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 million. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVAX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Novavax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

