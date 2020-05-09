Novavax (NVAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 million. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ NVAX opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.83.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.
