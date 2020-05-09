Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

