North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given a C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NOA. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

NOA opened at C$7.66 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$5.81 and a one year high of C$17.29. The company has a market cap of $222.38 million and a P/E ratio of 6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.52.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$189.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,482.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$176,482.40. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total value of C$37,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,066,596 shares in the company, valued at C$15,363,074.66. Insiders acquired a total of 114,940 shares of company stock worth $766,127 over the last quarter.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

