Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Norma Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.85 ($34.70).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €21.72 ($25.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €19.16 and a 200-day moving average of €31.00. Norma Group has a one year low of €14.38 ($16.72) and a one year high of €42.86 ($49.84). The company has a market cap of $692.05 million and a PE ratio of 11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

