Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €29.85 ($34.70).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €21.72 ($25.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.80. Norma Group has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($16.72) and a 1 year high of €42.86 ($49.84). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.00. The firm has a market cap of $692.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

