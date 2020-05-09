Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Norma Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €29.85 ($34.70).

NOEJ opened at €21.72 ($25.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.05 million and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.00. Norma Group has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($16.72) and a 52-week high of €42.86 ($49.84).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

