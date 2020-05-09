Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Norbord (NYSE:OSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada raised Norbord from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norbord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered Norbord from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC raised Norbord from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Norbord alerts:

OSB opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.48 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Norbord has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Norbord had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norbord will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord in the fourth quarter worth about $30,898,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Norbord by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,000,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after buying an additional 111,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norbord by 6,822.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after buying an additional 897,704 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norbord by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after buying an additional 140,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Norbord by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 354,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 283,720 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.