Ninepoint Partners LP Buys Shares of 1,371 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

AAPL opened at $310.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.