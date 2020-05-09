New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in KB Home by 491.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KBH stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KB Home from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra reduced their price target on KB Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on KB Home from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.72.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.