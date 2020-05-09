New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,400 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.92%.

MCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph acquired 75,419 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $2,936,061.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,884,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,171,599.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.