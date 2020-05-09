New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Domtar were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Domtar by 1,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,129,000 after buying an additional 692,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Domtar by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,338,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after buying an additional 332,526 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Domtar by 1,982.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 331,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 315,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Domtar by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 239,233 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domtar alerts:

NYSE:UFS opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. Domtar Corp has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.36. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on UFS. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UFS cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.