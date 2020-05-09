New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.23% of Dril-Quip worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

DRQ stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $56.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $938.22 million, a PE ratio of 157.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.83 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

