New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley acquired 2,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $43,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,919.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Crocs from $46.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $25.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

