National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

NCMI has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

National CineMedia stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $253.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 236,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $657,647.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 2,896,343 shares of company stock worth $7,796,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,421,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,973,000 after purchasing an additional 220,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 28,827 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,562,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 820,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,582,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,367,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 63,442 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

