National Bank Financial Raises Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Price Target to C$36.00

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSI. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Morneau Shepell stock opened at C$33.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70. Morneau Shepell has a 12-month low of C$24.42 and a 12-month high of C$35.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.46.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$247.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$242.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Morneau Shepell will post 1.0200001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.57%.

In other Morneau Shepell news, Senior Officer Stephen Liptrap bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at C$349,650.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

