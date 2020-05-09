Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Mymetics Corp (OTCMKTS:MYMX)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.03, 201,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 170% from the average session volume of 74,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Mymetics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYMX)

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on developing vaccines for infectious diseases primarily in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, chikungunya, herpes simplex virus, and the respiratory syncitial virus (RSV) vaccine.

