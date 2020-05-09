Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $14.94 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $640,333,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $184.68 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,400.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

