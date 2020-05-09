Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $192.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $141.93, but opened at $136.21. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Motorola Solutions shares last traded at $131.27, with a volume of 5,281,797 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cfra increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.12.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 60,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

