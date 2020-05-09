MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €113.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €113.00 ($131.40) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €120.75 ($140.41).

MorphoSys stock opened at €112.90 ($131.28) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.39. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.64. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €65.25 ($75.87) and a 52-week high of €146.30 ($170.12). The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

