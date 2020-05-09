Misonix (MSON) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Misonix had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $19.72 million for the quarter.

Get Misonix alerts:

NASDAQ:MSON opened at $11.56 on Friday. Misonix has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.92 million, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSON shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Misonix from $28.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Misonix from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Misonix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other news, CEO Stavros G. Vizirgianakis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,649,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,226,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.