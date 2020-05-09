Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given a C$24.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MI.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$22.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.50.

TSE:MI.UN opened at C$20.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $730.21 million and a PE ratio of 36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.34. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$15.58 and a 52-week high of C$28.31.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

