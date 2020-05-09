Miles W. Mchugh Sells 5,007 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,259.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HZNP opened at $43.44 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

