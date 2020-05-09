Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 26,145 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $184.68 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average of $160.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,400.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

