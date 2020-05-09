Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,695 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.1% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,789 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 216,197 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $184.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,400.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.