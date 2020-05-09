Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,527 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 61,787 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $184.68 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,400.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average of $160.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

