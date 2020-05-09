Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Global Retirement Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,958 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $184.68 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,400.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average of $160.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

