Michael D. Fleisher Sells 26,016 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 26,016 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $4,535,109.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,444 shares in the company, valued at $20,995,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:W opened at $188.05 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $190.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average is $85.76.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on W. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $1,442,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Wayfair by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after buying an additional 138,260 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

