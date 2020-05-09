Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Menlo Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MNLO opened at $1.95 on Friday. Menlo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNLO shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

