Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mattel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $594.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.40 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. Mattel’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.