Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.68.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $128.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $87.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.13.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.