Mark Robert Patterson Acquires 2,252 Shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,705.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $189,488.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Robert Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HomeStreet alerts:

On Thursday, May 7th, Mark Robert Patterson bought 3,424 shares of HomeStreet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $78,615.04.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $532.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. HomeStreet Inc has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $35.44.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

HMST has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.