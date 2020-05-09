Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Trading 5.3% Higher After Earnings Beat

Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) traded up 5.3% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $28.56, 139,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 143,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Marcus & Millichap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

