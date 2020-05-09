Marc E. Binda Sells 700 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) EVP Marc E. Binda sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,972 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $152.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.86. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $175.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.45.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.
