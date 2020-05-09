Marc E. Binda Sells 700 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) EVP Marc E. Binda sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,972 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $152.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.86. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $175.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

