Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to announce ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.36). Marathon Oil posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 317.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRO. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

MRO stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 3.45.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 56,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,895.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $902,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,241,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,369,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,378 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

