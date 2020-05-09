Mallinckrodt PLC to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mallinckrodt in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MNK. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Mallinckrodt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Shares of MNK opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mallinckrodt has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $665.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.07 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 39.56%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

