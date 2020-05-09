Luc Seraphin Sells 4,333 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $60,748.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $153,711.41.

Rambus stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $63.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMBS. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

